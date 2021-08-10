Celebrating Women of Chatham: Conversations with women making a difference
Pittsboro, NC – Beginning September 2021, Chatham Community Library will host a series of quarterly discussions highlighting women changemakers in Chatham County. The series will address areas of interest to county residents, viewed from the perspective of women engaged in both traditional and non-traditional careers including agriculture, entrepreneurship, education, the arts, law enforcement, and social activism.chathamjournal.com
