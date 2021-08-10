Cancel
Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 4 with an under-display camera and 120 W fast charging

By Chandrakant Isi Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi's highly anticipated handset Mi Mix 4 has finally been announced. Keeping up with its design-driven heritage, the phone features a premium ceramic body. Moving onto the front, the Mi Mix 4 sports a full-screen display. To get rid of the notch and punch-hole camera, Xiaomi has developed under-display selfie camera tech. To make the camera see through the display, Xiaomi claims to have reduced the pixel size in the camera area. Moreover, special circuitry has been deployed to minimize light diffraction and achieve transparency.

