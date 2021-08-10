Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 4 with an under-display camera and 120 W fast charging

Apple is expected to make the notch smaller with the launch of the iPhone 13 series later this year, While it is a welcome change, it would have been great if the notch was absent altogether. To be exact, the notch has been left untempered since its launch with the iPhone X. The display technology has been advancing for a while now, giving room to companies to embed their sensors underneath the display. OPPO has unveiled its next-generation under-display camera technology today ahead of iPhone 13's imminent launch next month.