Steals & Deals on beauty products: Mud mask, heated brush, more

The summer fruit is quickly becoming a beauty hero ingredient — and for good reason. Watermelon has always been synonymous with summer, thanks to the fact that it’s crazy-hydrating and refreshing (it is 92 percent water, after all) and, of course, because it’s delicious. The latter quality aside, the first clue that watermelon might make a great beauty product ingredient is simply the fact that our skin, like the rest of our body, needs hydration. But we don’t need to tell that to anyone who’s ever experienced a long, cold Canadian winter. But more than just the hydration factor, watermelon is full of ingredients that can do wonders for your skin. Like citrulline, for example. It’s an amino acid that improves blood circulation and acts as a natural exfoliator. And lycopene, an anti-inflammatory, which means it can reduce puffiness and redness in your skin, as can vitamins C, A, and B6, all found in watermelon. And since watermelon is full of antioxidants, it can be used to protect your skin from free radicals and treat fine lines, which is why new watermelon beauty products continue to pop up on the shelves of beauty stores.