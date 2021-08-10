Album Review: Robert Finley – Sharecropper’s Son

Dan Auerbach is keeping old-school blues and country alive. He’s taken on a lot of overlooked legacy acts that most in his position would not touch, Doctor John and John Anderson being the two biggest examples. Robert Finley does not exactly fit into this category because he doesn’t possess a large-recorded output, with only two previous solo albums and a collab project with Auerbach, his biggest cheerleader, but he still counts thanks to decades of touring and street-performing with little recognition until his debut record in 2016. Finley’s revitalized career is one of the great feel-good stories of music this past decade, the rare example of meritocracy working out, and Sharecropper’s Son, his third overall, is another well-performed and balanced triumph.