Overcooked: All You Can Eat Is $10 At Best Buy
Best Buy's latest video game promotion is one of its more interesting events in recent memory. For each of the next 10 days, Best Buy will offer one game for $10. The promotion will feature Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC games. Each game will only be on sale for one day before a new deal takes its place. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was $10 yesterday, and today's deal is Overcooked! All You Can Eat for PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is a tremendous deal. It's already sold out once, but Best Buy just restocked copies for both platforms. We imagine it will sell out again, though, so you may want to hurry.www.gamespot.com
