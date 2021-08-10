Microsoft acquires Peer5 to improve Live Video Streaming in Microsoft Teams

An approachable guide to creating unstructured data-driven, innovative apps in Microsoft Azure. In the past decade, the evolution of mobile technology and cellular networks have unprecedentedly reshaped the world in ways that no one could have predicted. We are living in an era of information explosion and taking advantage of fancy mobile apps driven by ever more affordable cellular data. Walkmans and iPods have no longer been put in our pockets since the debut of smart phones equipped with music streaming apps like Spotify and Pandora. If you are using or have ever used one of them, you might be aware of the music recommendation list, aka “guess you like” feature while streaming a soundtrack. Music recommendation is a big topic and there are existing articles articulating and exploring the algorithms running behind — cluster analysis on genres, NLP modelling on lyrics, user based and content based collaborative filtering to name but a few. Well, is there an intrinsic way that recommendation can be made based on audio signal itself? The answer is yes and this article will run through some basic acoustic knowledge and explore the feasibility of a lightweight audio feature-based music recommendation system.