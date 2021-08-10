Cancel
Microsoft acquires Peer5 to improve Live Video Streaming in Microsoft Teams

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft today announced the acquisition of Peer5, a company that operates peer-to-peer CDN worldwide. Peer5’s eCDN solution already has many large enterprise organizations as customers. Microsoft will leverage Peer5’s technology and expertise to expand its ability for delivering secure, high-quality, large-scale live video streaming with optimized network performance in Teams.

