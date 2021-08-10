Cancel
New York City, NY

NYPD secretly spent $159 million on surveillance tech

By K. Holt
Engadget
 4 days ago

The New York City Police Department has spent over $159 million on surveillance systems and maintenance since 2007 without public oversight, according to newly released documents. The Legal Aid Society (LAS) and the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) obtained the documents from the NYPD, which include contracts with vendors. They show that the NYPD has spent millions on facial recognition, predictive policing tech and other surveillance systems.

