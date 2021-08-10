Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTA 5 Runs At 4K/60FPS On PS5, Apparently

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5 edition of Rockstar's celebrated and enduringly popular Grand Theft Auto V will run at 4K/60FPS on Sony's next-gen console, apparently. A post on the German PlayStation Blog specifically mentions 4K and 60fps, though developer Rockstar has yet to officially announce the technical capabilities of the new edition.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#60fps#Gta V#German#Playstation Blog#Take#Gta Online#Ps3 Xbox 360#Gtav#Gta V On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

PS5 sales reach 10 million — How it compares to Xbox Series X

Sony has sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles, up from the 7.8 million sold at the end of April. Despite chip shortages, the PS5 continues its pace as the fastest-selling Sony console in history, outselling the PS4 by a significant margin. A rapidly growing player base is helping PS5...
RetailGamespot

PS5 Restocks: Where To Find The PS5 In August 2021

A new week (and month) is upon us, and that means it's time to keep a watchful eye on PS5 restocks. Though the console has been out for nearly nine months, it's still extremely challenging to secure the PS5 or PS5 Digital. We have been seeing multiple restocks, on average, each week across numerous major retailers. That said, PS5 restocks tend to drop at random times with little notice, and consoles are usually sold out in minutes--before many prospective buyers even find out that a restock happened. No major retailers have announced restocks for this week, but it's rare to go a whole week without stock at at least one major retailer.
Video GamesGamespot

GTA 5 Sells 150 Million Copies As GTA Online Continues To Grow

Rockstar's open-world game Grand Theft Auto V continues to soar. Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, announced during an earnings call that the game has now shipped 150 million copies. This is up by 5 million from the 145 million figure reported three months ago. Not only is the...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is GTA Online getting a new map?

GTA Online really seems like one of those games that’s never going to disappear. It’s been going strong for the best part of a decade, after it launched as a GTA V add-on a month after the game’s release in 2013. That’s a long time for just one map for fans to play on, and now, there are rumors that we’ll soon be saying goodbye to Los Santos in GTA Online. We’ve got all the details on whether to expect a new map.
Video Gamespsu.com

Strategy Title Islanders: Console Edition Is Hitting PS5, PS4 On August 26

Islanders: Console Edition will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on August 26, 2021, Coatsink and GrizzlyGames have announced. The strategy title was released for Nintendo Switch today and previously launched for the PC in April 2019. Described as a ‘minimalist’ strategy title, Islanders: Console Edition...
Video GamesTom's Guide

PSVR 2 tipped to run AAA games — and that's a huge deal for PS5

FSR: Flexible scaling resolution concentrates rendering resources on player’s area of focus. Controllers: Adaptive triggers, capacitive touch sensors. We already know that Sony has been working on a new PSVR model, often described as PSVR 2. However, we're now seeing reports that the company has allegedly shown off its next-gen VR headset during a developer's conference.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: How to Mute Players

How do you mute players in GTA Online? Voice chat is essential if you're playing Heists in GTA Online, as you'll need to collaborate with your teammates to stand any chance of passing the multifaceted missions. Sometimes, however, you don't want to hear what other players have to say. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to explain how to mute players.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: Is It Free to Play?

Is it free to play GTA Online? Rockstar's online sandbox is one of the most played games on PlayStation, competing with freemium titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite. So, how much does it cost to play GTA Online? As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to explain if it's free-to-play.
Video GamesTechRadar

PS5 review

The PS5 is a powerful and well-designed console that offers a compelling next-gen gaming experience. Its library of exclusive games continue to be a showcase for the PS5’s marvelous DualSense controller, spatial audio tech and super-fast SSD, and it’s the reason why so many gamers will covet Sony’s new PlayStation console. It might be too big for some setups, though, and a couple of issues hold it back from being a five-star product. However, it's a welcome upgrade over the PS4 and an exciting portal to next-gen gameplay.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Back 4 Blood Supports 4K at 60 FPS On PS5 and XSX

Back 4 Blood closed beta is available now on all platforms. This technical analysis compares the different consoles giving us an idea of their performance. The closed beta is available beginning August 5. It will be followed by an open beta ahead of the game’s launch in October. You can play the beta on all major platforms.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: Best Jobs

What are the best Jobs in GTA Online? Jobs are effectively multiplayer modes in Rockstar's online sandbox. There are hundreds of Jobs in the game, ranging from traditional modes like Team Deathmatch and King of the Hill all the way through to more experimental modes like Deadline and Running Back. With such a vast array of options to choose from, it can be difficult to determine what are the best Jobs. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to detail some of the must play options.
MLBGamespot

Best Buy Weekend Sale: $500 Off Sony 4K TV, Cheap PlayStation Games, Apple Deals

Best Buy has kicked off its latest weekend sale, offering deals on 4K TVs, laptops, wireless headphones, and more. Those in the market for a 4K TV can pick up a Sony 65-inch smart Google TV with HDMI 2.1 for $500 off. Apple's pricey AirPods Max headphones are on sale for about $80 off, and you can also get an excellent pair of Sennheiser wireless earbuds at a steep discount. Meanwhile, there are some nice laptop and Mac deals, including back-to-school discounts on Lenovo laptops for productivity and MacBooks for hundreds of dollars off. Best Buy has some great game deals, too, including big discounts on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Demon's Souls, and Returnal. We've rounded up a handful of the highlights from the weekend sale below, but make to check out Best Buy for the full offerings. These deals are only available through Sunday.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Grand Theft Auto V Will Seemingly Run At 4K, 60FPS On Xbox Series X

We're only a few months from Grand Theft Auto V coming to Xbox Series X and Series S in the form of an 'Expanded and Enhanced' edition, but we're still yet to hear anything substantial about the game. However, we now appear to know its most basic specifications (for Xbox Series X, at least) thanks to a recent PlayStation Blog post.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

GTA 5 on PS5 in 4K and 60 FPS, German PlayStation Blog Reveals

Grand Theft Auto V will finally run in 60 FPS and 4K on PS5. At least that's according to those running the official German PlayStation blog. This year Grand Theft Auto V (yes, five - the sixth installment is still nowhere to be seen) will receive, as the publisher calls it, "expanded and improved edition" on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In practice, this means exclusive content and various technical improvements. The official German blog of PlayStation recently revealed that this will include support for 4K resolution and 60 fps.
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Germany Seems To Confirm That Grand Theft Auto V On PS5 Will Run At 4K/60 FPS

Before we can even think of Grand Theft Auto VI, we’ll need to see Grand Theft Auto V continue to sell millions of copies almost a decade since it released on yet another console generation with the PS5 native version coming later this year, and it seems PlayStation Germany may have just exposed some of the key upgrades to expect, like the game running at 4K and 60 frames per second.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy is coming this year

For many months it has been rumored that the classic PS2 Grand Theft Auto Trilogy would be getting the remaster treatment and released on modern consoles. According to a new report by Kotaku, Rockstar Games is indeed working on the new collection and it looks to be launching later this year alongside the upcoming GTA V: Expanded & Enhanced Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 update: download a surprising PlayStation 5 game bonus today

Tormented with no new games to play on your PS5? It seems that the PlayStation Store should be your first port of call today. A new next-gen experience is arriving in August, and the good news is that you can find out if you want to buy the full version before it hits the shelves.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded And Enhanced Edition Leak Reports It Running at 4K60 FPS on PS5

We’ve known about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded And Enhanced Edition for a while, but now we have a recent leak to share about this incredibly successful game‘s next-gen port. According to one online leaker, Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded And Enhanced Edition will run at 4K60 FPS on PS5, which will definitely give PlayStation owners their money’s worth. It’s no Grand Theft Auto 6, but it’s still good to hear about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy