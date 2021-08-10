Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes and Portrait Mode for Videos, ProMotion Display, Smaller Notch, More

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's upcoming smartphones are due to arrive later this year, potentially in September if Apple is looking to stick to its usual release frame. Nonetheless, we are hearing more details on the device on a daily basis. We already know that the iPhone 13 will bring major improvements to the camera. More importantly, the iPhone 13's camera features will be oriented towards professional users and so far, we have heard that the device will boast Portrait Mode for video as well as ProRes for videos. Other than this, a new report highlights external details of the device as well.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 7#Ai#Smartphones#Promotion Display#Smaller Notch#Bloomberg#Prores#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Upcoming iPhones to use smaller components to save for a bigger battery: Report

Earlier, news broke that the upcoming iPhone 13‘s will ship with improved fast charging technology. Reports indicated that the series will support 25W fast charging technology. Now, in addition to the previous leak, we’ve another battery-related leak. This time it’s about the increased battery size and smaller components in the upcoming iPhones.
Cell Phonesgamepolar.com

OPPO Unveils Underneath-Show Digicam Know-how Forward of Apple’s Rumored Smaller Notch on iPhone 13

Apple is predicted to make the notch smaller with the launch of the iPhone 13 collection later this yr, Whereas it’s a welcome change, it could have been nice if the notch was absent altogether. To be precise, the notch has been left untempered since its launch with the iPhone X. The show expertise has been advancing for some time now, giving room to corporations to embed their sensors beneath the show. OPPO has unveiled its next-generation under-display digicam expertise at present forward of iPhone 13’s imminent launch subsequent month.
Technologyprovideocoalition.com

LumaFusion 3.0 adds a new video stabilization feature and more

LumaTouch launches major new update to LumaFusion and partners with Coremelt to add professional video stabilization in the timeline, besides new audio effects and user interface. With the new update now announced, LumaFusion is introducing a powerful new codebase that enables a number of free new features that further elevate...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Apple is working on an expandable display to conceal notch and front camera of iPhone

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a new patent for an expandable display to cover the notch and front camera of an iPhone, when not in use. The notch was introduced in the iPhone X series to house sensors for Face ID authentication, camera, and other components. But users expressed irritation with the notch, especially when watching content in landscape mode. Maybe, Apple wants to remove that irritant for users in future iPhone models.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple has a crazy idea for getting rid of the iPhone’s notch

Everyone in the mobile industry wants to perfect the smartphone design. Apple is trying to get rid of the iPhone’s notch, just as Android handset makers are attempting to eliminate the hole-punch camera. But no one is getting rid of the front-facing components that need to be on the handset. The cameras, sensors, and speakers have to stay where they are. They might go under the screen or inside of the bezel, depending on the phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for instance, will have an under-display camera. ZTE also launched two devices with under-screen cameras, and other Chinese smartphone...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

As tech advances, Apple could embed iPhone camera into display to let go of the notch

Apple is known for delivering the best technology, not the first. Therefore, with advancements in technology, Apple might be able to embed the iPhone front camera system into a display to get rid of the notch. ZTE has launched a new Axon 30 5G model and Oppo has announced an improved third-generation under-screen camera with no noticeable glare or haze in the photos.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Leak suggests the next iPhone will have an always-on display

The next iPhone will be able to record video in Portrait Mode and shoot in ProRes, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Reporter Mark Gurman claims that the next model, which nobody is expecting to be called the iPhone 13 for obvious reasons, will also offer better filters for improving images after shooting.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Google Maps dark mode is finally coming to iPhones

Google is constantly updating its apps on Android and iOS. Unfortunately, those updates don’t always arrive on both platforms at the same time. For example, Google added a dark theme in the Android app earlier this year, but it didn’t apply to the iOS app. It wasn’t clear when or if the addition would make its way to the iPhone, but on Tuesday, Google revealed a number of new features coming to Google Maps on iOS, and dark mode is on the list. Today’s Top Deal Amazon’s Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: $34.99 You Save: $5.00 (13%) Buy Now According...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Is Adding a Night Mode Feature

Xbox owners who are tired of getting blinded by sudden bursts of light from their consoles during gaming sessions late at night or early in the morning finally have a welcome feature coming their way. Microsoft announced this week its plans to test a new Night Mode setting which will allow people to dim their screens and add filters to the display among other customizations. The feature is still in testing, however, so it’ll be a while longer before it’s released across all Xbox consoles.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Apple Has An Insanely Complicated Way Of Hiding The iPhone’s Notch

The introduction of the notch to the iPhone’s design has been a contentious one. However, over the years, most have gotten used to it and accepted it, but at the same time, many would probably like to see an iPhone that does away with that particular design choice. It seems that Apple is also in the same camp.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Your iPhone may one day have a disappearing notch

The notch is expected to stick around for the iPhone 13 series, but a new patent suggests Apple is experimenting with ways it can get rid of the front-facing camera tech for future smartphones. A new patent spotted by Patently Apple shows a moving display that would be able to...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Apple Patent Details Method to Eliminate the Notch Entirely Using Flexible Display, More

The iPhone's notch has been the same size since its debut with the iPhone X. However, the company has been extending its efforts to reduce the notch size with the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Almost all Android smartphones these days are rocking just a punch-hole camera, Apple is looking to eliminate the notch entirely. With that said, Apple has been granted a new patent which will take its efforts ahead to eliminate the notch completely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy