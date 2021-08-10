iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes and Portrait Mode for Videos, ProMotion Display, Smaller Notch, More
Apple's upcoming smartphones are due to arrive later this year, potentially in September if Apple is looking to stick to its usual release frame. Nonetheless, we are hearing more details on the device on a daily basis. We already know that the iPhone 13 will bring major improvements to the camera. More importantly, the iPhone 13's camera features will be oriented towards professional users and so far, we have heard that the device will boast Portrait Mode for video as well as ProRes for videos. Other than this, a new report highlights external details of the device as well.wccftech.com
Comments / 0