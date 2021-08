TOKYO, Tokyo — The U.S. women’s team will look very different at the 2024 Paris Games as the group will try and keep its Olympic streak going with an eighth consecutive gold medal. Five-time gold medalist Sue Bird is retired from international basketball now and her longtime backcourt partner Diana Taurasi is undecided if she'll continue to play. The Americans will also have a new coach as Dawn Staley says she’s also done. Staley has won six gold medals and the United States' 90-75 win over Japan this weekend helped her earn her first gold medal as a head coach.