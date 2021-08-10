Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill ahead of battle over budget
The vote was 69-30. The Senate will begin immediate consideration of a $3.5 trillion budget resolution following passage of the infrastructure bill. No Republican is expected to support the larger spending framework, which would fund universal preschool, free community college, expanded Medicare, amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, and more. Democrats have labeled the larger spending resolution a “human infrastructure” measure and plan to use a special budget rule that will allow them to pass it without GOP support.www.washingtonexaminer.com
