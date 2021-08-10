Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill ahead of battle over budget

By Susan Ferrechio
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vote was 69-30. The Senate will begin immediate consideration of a $3.5 trillion budget resolution following passage of the infrastructure bill. No Republican is expected to support the larger spending framework, which would fund universal preschool, free community college, expanded Medicare, amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, and more. Democrats have labeled the larger spending resolution a “human infrastructure” measure and plan to use a special budget rule that will allow them to pass it without GOP support.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rob Portman
Person
John Thune
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Illegal Immigrants#Democrats#Medicare#Gop#The White House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

GOP senators that voted for infrastructure bill need to be held accountable

There are plenty of reasons not to like the infrastructure legislation that recently cleared the Senate It sets the stage for truly destructive reconciliation legislation. It creates a foundation for a tax on miles driven. Less than 10% of its spending is dedicated to roads and bridges. It establishes a protected class based on one’s “real or perceived” gender identity. It mandates ignition interlocks (breathalyzers) in new cars.
Congress & CourtsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Senators wrong to give approval to infrastructure bill

Our senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, did North Dakota a great disservice when they voted for the Senate infrastructure bill. They know that Nancy Pelosi is coming back with a $3.5 trillion dollar green new deal bill. It will come back to the Senate as a reconciliation bill that can be passed by a simple majority thus bypassing the Senate filibuster.
Congress & Courtsnewstalkflorida.com

Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

The Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

How the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ spelled out GOP’s midterm script

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans laid bare their political playbook for next year’s midterms during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution in which they offered 39 of the 47 amendments considered. The GOP amendments — mostly nonbinding, messaging efforts — broke Democratic unity on thorny issues such...
Washington, NHKeene Sentinel

Sentinel Editorial: Take the good; The House should pass the Senate's infrastructure bill without additional political strings

Nothing seems to come easily in the hyper-partisanship that has so characterized Washington in recent decades. So, while the bipartisanship that burst out in the Senate this week with its approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill deserves well-earned applause, there’s a risk it will die out and turn to voter outrage if Speaker Nancy Pelosi and progressive Democrats hold it hostage in the House to their separate budget spending plan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Intercept

Joe Manchin Wins a Watered-Down Voting Rights Bill

After an all-night vote-a-rama on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution, the Senate early this morning took a step forward on voting rights legislation, with a 50-49 party line vote that discharged the For the People Act, also known as S. 1, from the Rules Committee. The vote was designed to give Senate Republicans a chance to support the process of moving forward, or to demonstrate to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that Republicans had no such intentions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy