Earthy Tonal Mid-Rise Sneakers

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJJJound and Vans recently joined forces to work on a set of the Sk8-Mid sneaker model with a spotlight on earthy tones. The duo deliver three colorways of the Style 37 silhouette, also known as the Sk8-Mid since it launched in the 90s. The first colorway is a green option,...

