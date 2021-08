Samsung remained the leader of the smartphone market in the second quarter of this year. Xiaomi however, breaths down its neck, having already overtaken Apple. The analytics group IDC published a report summarizing the results of smartphone sales worldwide in the second quarter of this year. At the top of the list of the largest manufacturers of these devices was traditionally Samsung. In the aforementioned three months, the Koreans sent 59 million phones to the market, which is four million more than in the same period last year.