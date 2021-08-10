Ryan Brasier draws closer to a return with Red Sox

Vazquez is expected to be activated off the bereavement list Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Vazquez, who has been away from the team since Wednesday, could be in line to catch the debut of Chris Sale (elbow), who is also expected to be activated Saturday. Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki has filled in the last three games. Plawecki's batted .400 (18-for-45) since the All-Star break, much better than Vazquez's .227 average, so there could be a more equitable share of the job until Vazquez's bat gets going.
