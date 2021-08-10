Ryan Brasier draws closer to a return with Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will make a fifth minor league rehab start later this week for Triple-A Worcester as he moves closer to pitching in the majors for the first time since August 2019. Sale had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Manager Alex Cora says the team will re-address the situation after the start but added that Sale is getting close to being back. Sale allowed one run over five innings Saturday for Worcester. Recently acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, will take part in an off-day workout Monday in Detroit and is nearing a rehab assignment.