After a long offseason and a full year without fans in the stands, the Patriots welcome the Washington Football Team to Gillette for their first preseason game of 2021. There is plenty to watch for, from the quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones to the improvement of the front seven, an area where the Patriots were terrible in 2020. First and foremost though, you also get to enjoy the game through our Preseason Week One Live Blog, which will provide updates and PLENTY of opinions.