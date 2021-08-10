Cancel
Celebrities

Why Sophia Bush Says She's "Not Allowed" to Talk About Ex Chad Michael Murray

By Samantha Schnurr
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Sophia Bush Talks Revenge in 2006: Live From E! Rewind. Sophia Bush is done having her words twisted about her famous ex. It's been more than a decade since the One Tree Hill alum and her former co-star Chad Michael Murray ended their brief 2005 marriage—and if you were expecting her to talk any more about him, you'll be waiting a while. "Oh, I'm not going to talk about him," the actress told Inside of You podcast host and Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum. "I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking s--t about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up."

www.eonline.com

E! News

E! News

Person
Michael Rosenbaum
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Chad Michael Murray
#Inside Of You Podcast
