(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- As the second production in Bernards Township’s “Plays in the Park” summer series, Trilogy Repertory Company will produce the popular musical “Annie.” The show will run on August 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, and 28, at the outdoor amphitheater at Pleasant Valley Park, Valley Road, in Basking Ridge, at 8:00pm each evening. The shows are free to the public, but donations to support this program sponsored by the Bernards Township Department of Recreation are gratefully accepted.