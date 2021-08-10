Staal named MWEA’s Watershed Management Professional of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – City of Grand Rapids Civil Engineer Michael Staal is Michigan’s Watershed Management Professional of the Year. This morning at its Committee of the Whole, the Grand Rapids City Commission recognized Staal for achieving the honor from the Michigan Water Environment Association (MWEA) at its 96th Annual Conference.

"I am truly honored to win this Watershed Management Professional of the Year from MWEA, an organization filled with so many great water professionals," Staal said. "It is a blessing to work on such a tremendous team with my colleagues at the City and with great partners at Grand Rapids Whitewater, Grand Valley Metro Council, and many others."

As a project manager for the City’s Environmental Services Department for the past six years, Staal manages stormwater and water resource projects such as Grand River revitalization, assets for stormwater collections and monitors real time water quality. He does so with an equitable perspective as the City and its partners work to remove dams in the river, enhance recreation and access, and improve aquatic habitat while also protecting endangered species, controlling invasive species, and maintaining the flood protection system.

Staal also led the City’s stormwater, asset management, and wastewater (SAW) grant efforts through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). He worked to improve stormwater management and plans asset management – including the City’s stormwater collection system and Grand River water quality modeling.

City Manager Mark Washington said, “The City is indeed fortunate to have Mike onboard and leading many water resource projects, including the Grand River restoration project. I congratulate him on this well-deserved honor and thank him for bringing his expertise in this field to the residents of Grand Rapids.”

Prior to joining the City of Grand Rapids, Staal served six years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Detroit. There, he worked as an operations and maintenance engineer overseeing flood risk management dams and federal harbors on the western shore of Lake Michigan.