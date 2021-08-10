Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Home of the Week: This $48 Million Pebble Beach Estate Puts One of Golfing’s Most Renowned Courses at Your Doorstep

By Howard Walker
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SF25v_0bNNgOHE00

For the thousands of car collectors and enthusiasts who descend on California ’s Monterey Peninsula each year for the prestigious Monterey Car Week, the highlight of the event is, without a doubt, the legendary Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. First held back in 1950, this auto parade is staged on the hallowed 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Club, and it’s here where some of the world’s finest classic cars compete for the coveted “Best in Show” award.

So it’s fitting that, just in time for this year’s Monterey Car Week, an ideal car–and golf–lover’s estate, right on the Pebble Beach oceanfront with views of all the Concours action, has been listed for an impressive $47.88 million.

“What makes the estate so unique is that it’s actually made up of two separate lots—a 1.5-acre parcel where the main house sits, and an adjoining 2.2-acre lot,” Jessica Canning, listing agent with Canning Property Group and Sotheby’s International, tells Robb Report .

While the home comes with a stand-alone, four-car garage with a huge motor court in front and a guest suite above, Canning adds that the additional lot would be perfect to build a 20 or 30 vehicle car “barn”, or a second home with an oversized garage beneath. “The possibilities are endless. To have a total of 3.7 acres in this part of the world is very special. Typically, an oversized lot on the water here is 1.5 acres,” she adds.

One other auto-focused feature of the estate: Because it’s on the landmark 17-Mile Drive, the famous Thursday Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance, featuring many of the cars appearing at Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance, goes right past the home’s front gate. “Just open the gates, put out your lawn chairs and a picnic, and sit back and watch this rolling car show. You won’t get a better view,” says Canning.

Built in 1968, the estate was the longtime home of famed American trial lawyer, businessman and philanthropist James F. Boccardo. Profiled in Time and Forbes magazines, he also appeared in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1970 for winning $3.6 million—a record at the time—in a high-profile personal injury case.

Following Mr. Boccardo’s death in 2003, his son and daughter took over the compound, undertaking a major renovation in 2006. According to Canning, they’re selling now because, being based in the San Francisco Bay Area, they don’t use the home as much.

The two-story, Cape Cod-style main house is set well back from a rocky outcrop on Stillwater Cove and is one of just 29 homes in Pebble Beach. Its protected sandy beach, with almost 300 feet of waterfront, is the largest in this elite neighborhood. As Canning notes, the positioning of the beach in the lee of nearby Pescadero Point means that it’s sheltered from the winds and crashing waves. The open design of the grassy grounds, with fewer trees, also lets in more sunshine.

Inside the 6,429 square-foot main house are four en suite bedrooms and three half-baths, with the fifth en suite bedroom, plus a living room and kitchen, set above the garage.

The home’s first floor features a cozy TV lounge, a large billiards room and large living area with towering, stone-faced fireplace. Nearby, the open-plan kitchen, dining room and another lounge have doors opening on to a large, wrap-around waterfront deck.

Climb the staircase to find three bedrooms, including a lovely guest suite with a beamed pitched roof and more jaw-dropping views of the water. But it’s the spacious ground floor master suite, located in its own wing, that features what golf lovers might consider the highlight of the home: views across to the Pebble Beach club’s 5th, 6th and famous par-3 7th green.

“While the spotlight this week is obviously on the Pebble Beach Concours, the home is also a golfer’s dream,” notes Canning. “One of the world’s greatest golf courses is just a short golf cart ride away.”

Check out more images of the home below:

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Golf#Golf Course#Sandy Beach#Golf Cart#Monterey Car Week#Canning Property Group#Sotheby S International#American#Time#Forbes#Pescadero Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Watch: This Woodworker Carved a Ferrari 250 GTO Model That Actually Runs

Having sold for as much as $48.4 million at auction, the Ferrari 250 GTO is out of reach for all but the absolute richest of collectors. That’s why one fan decided to make his own. A Vietnamese YouTuber has just unveiled a wooden version of the iconic sports car that he built by hand. The beautifully crafted, not-quite-to-scale vehicle isn’t just for display, either. It actually runs. Last week, Trương Văn Đạo uploaded a video to his ND – Woodworking account charting the wooden vehicle’s journey from conception to completion. The building process took 70 days, and the YouTuber shows every step...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Clack Egg Openers to Change Up Your Breakfast

Ever wanted to make your simple egg breakfast a little more indulgent? Instead of scrambling or frying, enjoying them in a simple egg dish can be a treat. But breaking an egg open without creating a mess can be tricky. That’s where clack openers come in to play. The slender invention––which originated in Germany––cradles an egg from above and, while the swift pull of a spring neatly breaks off the top portion of the shell, turning it into a natural bowl. Not only do clack egg openers create a novel way to enjoy your egg, they can make preparing several quick...
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Cheese Knives for Everything From Asiago to Zamorano

No cheese board is complete without the right knives. The best are traditionally made of stainless steel, as the metal keeps the cheese from sticking to the blade. Such has been the way since the 1940s, when engineer Harold Joseph Fairchild created one of the earliest examples of a cheese knife. He was reportedly having trouble cutting through Velveeta and needed a solution for the task. You’ll likely be slicing a higher-end fromage than Fairchild, so it’s better to have a few more utensils on deck, starting with a thin knife with holes for soft cheeses such as Brie or Camembert...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Black Jewelry Designers Take Center Stage in Sotheby’s New Selling Exhibition

There’s no shortage of talented Black jewelry designers practicing today, and Sotheby’s has pulled together the crème de la crème for its newest sale. Billed as the first event of its kind, “Brilliant and Black: A Jewelry Renaissance” will showcase the work of 21 venerable Black jewelry designers at the auction house’s New York galleries this September. Curated in partnership with noted jewelry writer and expert Melanie Grant, the exhibition will comprise roughly 60 rare and pioneering pieces with prices ranging from $1,500 to $1 million. “This show represents a shift in thinking from ‘African inspired’ to Black talent being the inspiration,”...
Real EstateSacramento Bee

A boxcar bridge? Newly listed $1.2 million California home has one. Take a look

It’s considered a local landmark and now this canyon oasis has hit the real estate market in Southern California for $1.2 million. The home, bridge and a separate studio sit on two acres of land in the Santa Monica mountains, is close to shopping and dining along with hiking trails. But the real draw of the home is the boxcar itself.
Buying Carstecheblog.com

1995 McLaren F1 Sells for $20.5-Million at Pebble Beach, Becomes Most Expensive Car Auctioned in 2021

Used cars aren’t the only thing going up in price, as collectors are snatching up limited production supercars at astronomical prices too. The latest is this pristine condition 1995 McLaren F1 (chassis #029) offered by Gooding & Company, which managed to fetch $20.465-million at Pebble Beach this weekend. There are 242-miles on the odometer and was first owned by a Japanese business man, stored primarily in a museum-like display since rolling off the assembly line. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsBMW BLOG

A Day In Pebble Beach With The ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe

As Monterey Car Car Week continues, we bring you some photos of a very special car — the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. Not all of us are in Monterey for the week but Horatiu is and his ride for his time there is the B8 Gran Coupe. It’s a tough gig but someone’s gotta do it, right?
Monterey, CACAR AND DRIVER

2021 Pebble Beach and Monterey Car Week Live Blog

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and all the festivities around Monterey, California, during Car Week transform the peninsula into an open-air car museum. Nearly every event—and there are many—is packed with one-of-a-kind cars you may never see again or that you've only seen in books. This weekend, our editors will share the most interesting, wild, and beautiful cars, and we invite you to join us through the weekend. So put on your salmon-colored pants or seersucker suit and join us in looking at some amazing cars. — Car and Driver.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Floyd Mayweather Lands $18 Million Miami Beach Mansion

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has just dropped $18 million on a knock-out new waterfront estate in Miami Beach. The contemporary three-story spread is set on the city’s upscale and guard-gated Palm Island, an enclave where the typical asking price for a home stood at $21 million in July, a whopping 200% increase from the same time in 2020, according to data from realtor.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy