How Many Cannabis Businesses Can Oklahoma Support?

The wild west of weed. That's what they call Oklahoma, and for a very good reason. There is more cannabis business in Oklahoma than in most states. There are only 21 dispensaries per 100,000 people (2021) in California. But in Oklahoma? There are 49 dispensaries per 100,000 residents—more than double California.