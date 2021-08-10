Jodi Jones pushing for a start as Coventry take on Northampton in EFL Cup.

Jodi Jones could feature for Coventry after coming off the bench against Forest at the weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Jodi Jones could feature for Coventry ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Northampton.

Jones suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of last season and came off the bench in the second half of his side’s Championship victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Michael Rose and Dominic Hyam could also be in contention for the Sky Blues having both featured in the Forest game after recovering from illness.

But midfielder Josh Eccles is out of action for three months after sustaining a hip injury.

Northampton boss Jon Brady expects to name Sam Hoskins in his matchday squad.

The 28-year-old midfielder missed some pre-season friendlies and the Cobblers’ League Two opener against Port Vale due to Covid-19.

Brady believes that Michael Harriman and Jack Sowerby are close to making their returns to the side.

Harriman is recovering from illness while Sowerby sustained a shoulder injury during pre-season.