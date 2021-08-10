Henrico Police arrest 2 men in connection with double shooting

File photo (Analise Beres for the Henrico Citizen)

Henrico Police have arrested two men in connection with a double shooting and homicide that took place Aug. 9 in the 1600 block of Hope Road in Glen Allen, just off Mountain Road near Greenwood Road.

Twenty-seven year-old Trevon Lyles and 18-year-old David Leon Lyles, III both are charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. First-responders arrived on the scene and found two women with gunshot wounds. One, 27-year-old Monique Singleton of Henrico, died at the scene. The suspects fled but police took each into custody within 12 hours of the shooting, which they have called a domestic-related incident.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting should contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers anonymously at 780-1000 or online at www.P3Tips.com.