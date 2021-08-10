Bangor Police Say Report of Escaped PCJ Inmates is ‘Fake News’
Bangor Police say a report spreading across social media of escaped inmates from Penobscot County Jail is inaccurate. Sergeant Wade Betters of the Bangor police on Tuesday alerted local media that the report on a local Facebook page was "fake news." The statement came in response to several posts on Facebook's Penobscot County Area Scanner Page stating police were searching Bangor for two escaped inmates from the jail.q1065.fm
