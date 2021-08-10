Bangor Police Say Report of Escaped PCJ Inmates is ‘Fake News’

The body of a 78-year-old woman was found over the weekend after she went missing while hiking Blueberry Mountain in Stow. Barbara Goldberg of Potomac, Maryland said goodbye to her partner, Steven Plotkin, when he dropped her off at the mountain at around 9 AM Friday. She talked to him again at 11 AM, via walkie-talkie, saying that she was almost to the summit and expected to be back at Stone House Road Parking lot around noon. He went to the designated meeting spot but when she hadn't shown up by 2:30 PM Friday, called 911 and reported her missing.