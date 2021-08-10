UPDATE: Abducted Bulldog, Puppy Recovered During San Jose Gang Bust

Cancel
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Armed with search warrants, San Jose police arrested three alleged gang members responsible for a spree of violent crimes and recovered weapons, narcotics and stolen property — including a stolen bulldog and its puppy.

The dogs — with an estimated value of $10,000-$15,000 each — have happily been reunited with their owner.

“These dogs were treated as members of the family, not just property,” said Lieutenant Sanchez of the Robbery Unit. “The fact that these criminals thought they could profit from a cherished pet speaks to their indifference to the victims and the criminal justice system.”

Authorities said there were still two other puppies of the French bulldog that were missing and being sought by authorities.

The revelation came on Tuesday — a day after San Jose police announced the arrests of three alleged members of a violent San Jose street gang . Police said 22-year-old Omar Tabora, 19-year-old Christopher Rosales and 23-year-old Nelson Vargas have been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

“As an organized group of gang members, inflicting and doing a lot of harm in our city, we were very happy to get these three off the streets,” said Sgt. Christian Camarillo,” San Jose Police Department spokesperson.

On August 3, in a coordinated operation, numerous search warrants and arrest warrants were executed throughout San José with the goal of locating and arresting the three suspects.

During the operation, officers located illegally possessed firearms, equipment used to manufacture and assemble firearms (often referred to as ghost guns), illegal high-capacity magazines, a ballistic vest, narcotics and stolen property.

In a video clip released by the police department, a man is shown firing four shots with a pistol before he converts the weapon with the push of a button, emptying the magazine within seconds.

“As you see him, flip a switch on it and then pull the trigger again, and it turns into a full auto. It’s basically a handheld machine gun,” said Camarillo.

In a second clip, a man appears to be in the foothills, emptying another clip and firing rounds into the air.

“Very important to remember what goes up has to come down. And can you imagine if one of these bullets hits an innocent person who was just minding their business?” said Camarillo. “These are people who are just not thinking, don’t have a care other than themselves, who they’re gonna hurt.”

Anyone with additional information may contact the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit Detectives Reyes #4429 or Santisteven #4376 at 408-277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Kiet Do contributed to this story.

