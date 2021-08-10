Cancel
Public Health

How a Coronavirus Expert Shook Up CBS' 'Face the Nation'

By Brian Steinberg
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and a well-connected adviser in the worlds of medicine and health business, can’t sit back and look at the Sunday shows because he has, over the past year, become a central element of one of them. He has been interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation” so many times that he has become one of the most frequent non-journalist guests in the history of the show, which launched in 1954. Only former Senator John McCain has appeared more often on the show — 112 times — throughout its nearly six decades on the air. Gottlieb this past Sunday made his 73rd appearance on the program, surpassing Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been on the program 69 times, and Senator Bob Dole, who has been on 64 times. He has even been a more frequent guest than now-President Joe Biden, who has appeared on “Nation” on 56 different occasions.

