To the editor: I am writing to urge the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board to reconsider the optional mask policy for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Masks should not be “optional” while a substantial portion of the student population remains ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines. Based on eligibility for the vaccine (12 years old and above), we know that all elementary students will not be vaccinated. Current CDC and AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) guidance is that unvaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors.