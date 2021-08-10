Cancel
Florida State

Tropical Storm Fred expected to form soon and may hit Florida late this week

By Matthew Cappucci
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Fred will soon be born, according to the National Hurricane Center, as the developing system enters the Caribbean. It has already lashed the Leeward Islands with heavy rain and localized flooding. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic ahead of the storm, which has prompted growing concern in Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

