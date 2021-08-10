Tropical Storm Fred expected to form soon and may hit Florida late this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we keep and eye on Fred, our peripherals peek towards Tropical Storm Grace . Remnants of Fred are located 125 miles WNW of Havana, Cuba. Fred still remains fairly unorganized as it moves to the WNW at 9 miles per hour. Maximum winds are 35 mph. As Fred moves further into The Gulf, it will start to strengthen and likely reform into a depression on Sunday. The outer bands of Fred could bring some scattered storms for our Sunday and parts of Monday. Fred is likely to make landfall in the West Florida Panhandle. Fred is likely to regain tropical storm strength by the time it makes landfall.