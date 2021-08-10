Cancel
The Fighter: Halle Berry steps into the ring (and behind the camera) for Bruised

By Leah Greenblatt
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long ago, Halle Berry appeared as a guest on Hot Ones, the viral YouTube talk show in which assorted celebrities (Billie Eilish, Charlize Theron, Shaq) agree to eat chicken wings of increasingly ungodly spice levels until they either quit, cry, or lose control of their fine motor skills. As she worked her way through a series of sauces with names like Chocolate Plague and Da' Bomb Beyond Insanity, Berry came across as charming and funny and self-deprecating, talking easily about old Kanye lyrics and dog-training tips. But when the show's host presented her with an endurance trophy at the finish line and asked whether there was anyone she'd like to thank, she turned unexpectedly blunt: "I'm gonna thank my damn self on this one," she shook her head, half-delirious on habaneros. "Because I did it. Nobody helped me. Nobody prepared me, either… Thank my damn self."

