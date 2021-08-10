Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Family of Bobby McIlvane, Montco native killed in Sept. 11 attacks, searches for meaning

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8yVv_0bNNdH8M00

Bobby McIlvane, a graduate of Upper Dublin High School and Princeton University, lost his life 20 years ago in the September 11th attacks.

His family's search for meaning in the face of such grief is profiled in the September edition of The Atlantic .

Bobby's family sat down with 'Good Morning America' to discuss their lost loved one and how they continue to remember his legacy.

Bobby was 26 years old at the time. He had just started a job at Merrill Lynch that July.

"This beautiful life that he created - this plan to have this great life was no more. And that hit hard and still does to this day," Helen McIlvane, Bobby's mother, said.

Bobby was one of the nearly 3,000 who were killed in the terrorist attacks when he headed to a conference in the North Tower.

RELATED: 9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded

Here's how the terror attacks unfolded on September 11, 2001.

Bobby was born and raised in Oreland, Montgomery County. He graduated from Upper Dublin High School in 1993 and Princeton University in 1997.

He loved to write and kept diaries for most of his life, many filled with observations wise beyond his years.

"When he was 15 a good friend of mine died from cancer. He loved this woman. Many years later I read what he had written. 'I shall never forget those who died. Those who came before me. It's my job to remember them forever,'" Helen recalled. "It's kind of ironic because now he's gone and we need to remember him, as well."

A Brother, A Boyfriend & A Diary

Jeff McIlvine, a high school teacher in Somerdale, New Jersey, said it's an amazing gift to be able to talk about his brother.

"My brother was a lot of things to a lot of people. He had an indescribable way about him that just made people want to be around him. Twenty years later, there are people who had small interactions with him that still remember him to this day," Jeff said.

Jennifer 'Jen' Middleton was Bobby's girlfriend back in September 2001. He was set to propose to her, as the last page of his final diary indicated, and start their life together before his was tragically cut short.

Jen kept that diary for all these years. In one passage, he wrote, "I miss Jen. She is my every day."

"It's been like a security blanket," Middleton said. "Knowing that his words and his writing are with me has brought me tremendous peace over the years."

The Atlantic
staff writer Jennifer Senior said Bobby's story was very personal to her. Her brother was Bobby's roommate at Princeton for four straight years. Her brother then joined Bobby in New York as they navigated their new careers post-college together.

"We used to talk about writing all the time, Bobby and me. I was a writer. He wanted to be a writer," Jennifer Senior said.

Jennifer Senior said it was her mission to find Bobby's final journal. She said she knew it was the one diary that Bobby's family did not have.

The Atlantic writer said Bobby's father had given Jennifer the diary after his son died. His mother really wanted it back.

"There was some tension over who got ownership of that particular journal," Jennifer Senior said.

According to the article, Jen Middleton went into more details about the story behind the diary.

"In hindsight, I don't know what my problem was," Jen says. "I was probably in pain and also grasping for control and wanted something of his that no one else had. It seems kind of ridiculous now. It's just how I felt at the time-that it was mine and I wanted it to be mine and I didn't want anyone else to have it. It probably felt like it was all I had left."

She let Jennifer Senior borrow the journal, bring it to Bobby's family and said they could photocopy anything they wanted. She just wanted the original back, "no rush."

In the article, Jen said:

"I would have done it years ago. I think about them all the time."

But after all these years, Jennifer Middleton and Jeff McIlvine were now in the same place.

"There were some problems with saying goodbye and the journal and that kept me from reaching out for many years, but when Jeff and I saw each other last night, it felt like no time had passed," Jen said. "It was just so wonderful. It warmed my heart. Water under the bridge. I'm so happy to be reconnected."

SEE ALSO: Walter Perez recalls 9/11 experience in special interview

The Next Generation

Jeff McIlvine has four children. He makes sure to always bring up their Uncle Bobby.

"We talk about him constantly. It happens organically. We don't really sit down and say 'we're going to spend an hour talking about Uncle Bobby,'" Jeff said.

His oldest son is named Bobby in honor of his brother.

"Anytime I can share an anecdote or a story or something funny that he did, I make sure that I do that. It's a very safe place for me to share those stories without feeling like I'm burdening anybody; they enjoy hearing about them all the time," Jeff said.

Jen Middleton is now married with two kids, age 13 and 15. She said they talk about the attacks in their school and are old enough to understand what happened that day.

"I'm completely honest with them. We talk about it as we talk about anything else. My family is incredibly supportive," Jen said.

Read the full article from The Atlantic here.

Comments / 0

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#Princeton University#Dublin#Upper Dublin High School#Merrill Lynch#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
East Hanover, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Child, Adult Found Dead Inside New Jersey Hotel

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A child and an adult were found dead inside a New Jersey hotel Friday. The bodies were discovered inside a room at the Oyo Motel off Route 10 in East Hanover. Police have not identified the victims or released their ages. The county prosecutor’s office says there is no danger to the public.
Family Relationshipsnny360.com

The Eicher family mourns another loss

It is with a heavy heart that I write this column. Brother-in-law Jacob (sister Emma’s husband) was admitted to the hospital while we were at the Outer Banks in North Carolina. We were able to talk to him and Emma on Thursday night, but Jacob was very weak and losing out fast. He was airlifted to a bigger hospital. We arrived home from our vacation around 9:45 p.m. and Jacob lost his battle to his illness a little before 1 a.m. Sunday. It still does not seem real that he has also been taken from us.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD Det. Shantay Neal-Baker Dies From COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has lost another member of its family due to COVID-19. Det. Shantay Neal-Baker died Saturday morning after serving New York City for 20 years. In an internal memo to the department obtained by CBS2, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Neal-Baker started as a communications technician, then later became an officer in the 73rd and 90th precincts. We’re saddened to announce that today we lost another member of our NYPD family: Detective Shantay Neal-Baker, who faithfully served the people of NYC for 20 years, has lost her battle with #COVID19. Our hearts go out to her friends & family — and we vow to #NeverForget Shantay. pic.twitter.com/CArlfLe3cy — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 14, 2021 She was most recently working in the risk mitigation division. Shea says her dedication will never be forgotten.
PoliticsNewswise

20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 Attacks: Rutgers Experts Available

Rutgers University–New Brunswick faculty experts are available to discuss repercussions from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago in the United States and around the world. John J. Farmer, Jr. Farmer, former senior counsel and team leader of the 9/11 Commission, is the director of Rutgers’ Eagleton Institute of...
California StateCleveland Jewish News

2021 class of Harrington Scholar-Innovators announced

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland announced the 2021 class of Harrington Scholar-Innovators July 8. The award supports drug discovery projects including new treatments for multiple cancers, cardiovascular disease, Graft vs. Host disease, liver injury/fibrosis (NASH), Parkinson’s disease, and the field of longevity and aging. Each Scholar...
Home & GardenDaily Reflector

Obscure Southeastern native is part of Acanthus family

I hope that you have at some time visited our nation’s capital, and that you would have seen the Supreme Court building. It truly is a magnificent structure, and it has a serious history all on its own, both politically and structurally. For instance, on the west side (the one...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Donald Kagan, ancient historian and prominent neo-conservative who studied at Ohio State, dies at 89

Donald Kagan, a prominent classical scholar, contentious defender of traditional education and architect of neo-conservative foreign policy, has died at age 89. Kagan, a professor emeritus at Yale University and father of historians Robert and Frederick Kagan, died Aug. 6 at a retirement home in Washington, D.C. His death was announced by Yale and confirmed Wednesday by his sons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy