MDHHS partners with testing sites to provide COVID-19 vaccine

By Bianca Cseke
 4 days ago
Michigan health officials are partnering with 22 neighborhood testing sites across the state to now offer COVID-19 vaccines in addition to testing, with the goal being to increase access to the vaccine.

Testing sites were the result of Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist’s COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force and have provided more than 121,000 tests since their start, according to a news release Tuesday.

“We know the best way out of this pandemic is through strong public health interventions like wearing masks, testing and most importantly the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khladun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These neighborhood and community sites provide crucial and convenient access to testing and vaccines to ensure all Michiganders have equitable access to stay healthy and safe.”

The vaccines are free and no identification or insurance is required.

Language interpreting services – including American Sign Language – are available and all sites are ADA accessible.

Vaccinations and testing are available on a walk-in basis.

Upcoming clinics and locations can be found on the state’s website here .

