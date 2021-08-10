AccuWeather: Excessive heat warning in effect

Clouds gave way sunshine Tuesday, with heat warnings and watches in effect across the area.

The high on Tuesday is only expected to be 85, but high humidity will make it feel like the 90s before temperatures rise over the next three days.

As a result, New York City cooling centers are open.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State, with an excessive heat warning in parts of New York City and an excessive heat watch in counties to the north and west of the city.

A batch of showers and thunderstorms could also pop up.

Jeff Smith is tracking a potential tropical cyclone approaching the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

An AccuWeather Alert will continue through Friday as excessive heat and humidity could drive real-feel temperatures into the triple digits.

Sun arrives with a high of 85.

AccuWeather Alert: Warm and sticky with a high of 90.

AccuWeather Alert: Hot and steamy with a high of 92.

AccuWeather Alert: Still muggy with a high of 92.

Still a chance for storms. High of 88.

More comfortable with a high of 81.

Mostly sunny with a high of 82.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.