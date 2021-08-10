AccuWeather: Excessive heat warning in effect
Clouds gave way sunshine Tuesday, with heat warnings and watches in effect across the area. The high on Tuesday is only expected to be 85, but high humidity will make it feel like the 90s before temperatures rise over the next three days. As a result, New York City cooling centers are open. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State, with an excessive heat warning in parts of New York City and an excessive heat watch in counties to the north and west of the city. Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service A batch of showers and thunderstorms could also pop up. WATCH | Potential Tropical Cyclone could develop into Tropical Storm
Jeff Smith is tracking a potential tropical cyclone approaching the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.An AccuWeather Alert will continue through Friday as excessive heat and humidity could drive real-feel temperatures into the triple digits. Tuesday Sun arrives with a high of 85. Wednesday AccuWeather Alert: Warm and sticky with a high of 90. Thursday AccuWeather Alert: Hot and steamy with a high of 92. Friday AccuWeather Alert: Still muggy with a high of 92. Saturday Still a chance for storms. High of 88. Sunday More comfortable with a high of 81. Monday Mostly sunny with a high of 82.
In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.
