New UDO Adopted by Town Council

harrisburgnc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harrisburg Town Council adopted the new Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) at their August 09, 2021 meeting. The new UDO is effective as of August 09, 2021 and repeals the current UDO and any associated zoning maps. It is designed as an interactive and accessible tool to navigate and search the Town’s UDO. The UDO includes the Town’s development regulations for new subdivisions and provides zoning regulations that specify permitted uses, building setbacks, architectural/aesthetic requirements, landscaping, signage and other development requirements.

