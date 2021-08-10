Can Dogs Eat Peas?

Give peas a chance – or not? Here’s all the information on peas and the effect they have on dogs. Peas come in many varieties and all are filled to the brim with rich nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. For humans, they are a staple of our diet, especially during the spring season! And, of course, the rule is that if we eat it – our dogs will want to as well. So, you might be wondering, can you give your dog some peas? The answer is yes – yes you can. As far as peas go, there is no reason why you shouldn’t include some in your dog’s next meal.