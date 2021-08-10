Cancel
Beaufort County, NC

Sheriff’s Office locates missing teen

By Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
thewashingtondailynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has located a runaway juvenile after issuing a public call for help. Madison Dawn Gibson, 15, of Mill Hole Road in Washington, was reported missing at at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning by her parents. Gibson was said to have been driving a white 2020 Nissan Sentra with North Carolina license plates and was believed to be headed toward Greenville or Columbia. As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, Madison has been located by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and will be reunited with her parents.

