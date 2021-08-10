Cancel
Covington, GA

The Company Acting Studio makes new home on Covington Square

By From Staff Reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

COVINGTON — After 25 years in the heart of Atlanta, Lisina and John Stoneburner are bringing their acting studio to the Covington Square. The Company Acting Studio, founded in August of 1996 is a professional acting school for kids, teens and adults. The programs focus on acting and auditioning for film, television, commercials, and stage, providing the students with training in every facet needed to build a strong foundation for a professional career. The foundation of the system is truth and believability. Students learn to approach scripts and scenarios from the most imaginative and creative place possible, while bringing their own individual style to their work.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

