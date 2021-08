You’ve heard the stories: The housing market’s so hot that real estate agents are knocking on people’s doors, asking them to consider selling. Online estimates of a home’s value can’t keep up with how quickly the numbers are climbing. That, combined with low mortgage rates, can create a frenzied sense of urgency to buy now. And it’s no surprise that Opendoor’s latest real estate survey found that most people’s biggest concern right now was whether they were spending too much on a home. So, how do you know? We spoke to the pros to uncover the top signs a home is overpriced.