Pacifica, CA

42-Year-Old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Dui After Rollover Crash Monday

SFGate
 4 days ago

PACIFICA (BCN) A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs following a rollover crash in Pacifica on Monday, police said. Officers responded at 7:11 a.m. to the crash reported in the area of state Highway 1 and Crespi Drive and arrived to find a Ford Explorer overturned on the northbound shoulder of the highway and a second vehicle with major damage facing south in the sand along the beach.

