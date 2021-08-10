Cancel
Lincoln County, WI

National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in southern Lincoln County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tornado touched down in southern Lincoln County on Wednesday, July 28, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. According to NWS, the EF-1 tornado touched down near the Town of Pine River between 8:40 p.m. and 8:44 p.m., causing widespread tree damage near the intersection of County Road P and Van Road. The path extended south into Marathon County, ending near the intersection of Shady Lane Road and Hazelwood Lane.

