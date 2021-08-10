Cancel
Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Victor Reklaitis
The Senate votes to approve a bipartisan infrastructure bill, in a move that sends the $1 trillion measure over to the House of Representatives for its OK.

Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Schumer responds to concerns from Manchin, Sinema by promising $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill will be fully paid for

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes Democrats will "come together" to finalize and ultimately pass their sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, despite concerns from key moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Schumer on Wednesday confidently told reporters that senators "are going to all come together to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nine Democrats signal opposition to Biden's welfare plan

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans learned to stop worrying about a Biden victory and love the infrastructure bill

What happened Tuesday in the Senate might seem like nothing short of a political miracle: Nineteen Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined with Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, advancing President Biden’s top domestic priority. But those Republicans said there was nothing mystical about it. The vote...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Texas Senate passes sweeping voting bill following Dem jaunt to DC

The Texas Senate passed a sweeping GOP-backed election reform bill on Thursday, after state Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to block it. State Senator Carol Alvarado (D) kicked off her long-shot efforts to derail the bill with a 15-hour filibuster on the floor on Wednesday. The Texas Democrat was not permitted to sit, eat, lean on her desk, skew from topics unrelated to the bill or take bathroom breaks while filibustering.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

NBC: Andrew Cuomo resignation could 'squash' positive Biden headlines about Senate infrastructure bill passing

NBC reported Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., announcing his resignation could "squash" good news for President Joe Biden and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. "What is so notable… is the Governor of New York choosing this particular day, and even this hour, to make this announcement," Kelly O'Donnell said immediately after Gov. Cuomo announced he would step down in two weeks amid accusations of sexual harassment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Won Over Mitch McConnell. Now He Needs AOC.

The moment the gavel came down on the Senate’s passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act today, the bipartisan bill began a new life as a 2,700-page legislative hostage. For President Joe Biden, securing the votes of well over a dozen Senate Republicans on one of his top legislative...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi’s summer squeeze

PELOSI FACES DOWN THE MODS — Speaker NANCY PELOSI is calling the House back from summer recess Aug. 23 to vote on the party’s $3.5 trillion budget, but she has a problem: Six moderate House Democrats, our ace House reporters Sarah Ferris and Heather Caygle report, have indicated that they’ll oppose the fiscal blueprint unless the speaker puts the Senate-passed BIF up for a vote at the same time.

