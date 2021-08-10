Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.