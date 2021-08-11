Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Department of Health provides update on coronavirus: 2,076 new cases, over 11.7 million vaccinations given

FOX 43
 3 days ago

Editor's note: The above video is from July 29.

Looking for information on the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provides daily press releases updating the public on the state of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth.

Those press releases include updates of case numbers and totals.

You can read the latest press release from the Department of Health below:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, there were 2,076 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,240,032.

There are 847 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 204 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 – August 5 stood at 5.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, there were 11 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,914 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 9, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 9, 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,786,883 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 10.
  • 5,776,144 people are fully vaccinated; with 15,527 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 168,584 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,976,291 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,584 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,693 cases among employees, for a total of 88,277 at 1,604 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,425 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,548 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

  • All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.
  • A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.
  • Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.
  • The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.
  • Frequently asked questions can be found here .

