Medina Township, OH

Medina TWP police searching for missing woman

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The Medina Township Police Department is searching for a missing 53-year-old woman last seen Monday.

Jane Milota has been missing since 7:30 a.m. Monday. She was last seen in the Westfield area.

She drives a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate HCA7418.

If you see her or her car, you’re asked to contact the dispatch center of the Medina Township Police Department at 330-723-5191.

Comments / 2

