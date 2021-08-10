Medina TWP police searching for missing woman

The Medina Township Police Department is searching for a missing 53-year-old woman last seen Monday.

Jane Milota has been missing since 7:30 a.m. Monday. She was last seen in the Westfield area.

She drives a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate HCA7418.

If you see her or her car, you’re asked to contact the dispatch center of the Medina Township Police Department at 330-723-5191.

