Dantzler coming to town Aug. 31

Radio personality Jeff Dantzler.

University of Georgia football fans will be calling the Dawgs on the field less than a month from now, and that means a wildly popular local annual event is approaching as well.

The UGA Alumni Association’s Milledgeville Chapter is once again hosting “An Evening with Jeff Dantzler” Aug. 31, just four days before the Bulldogs kick off the 2021 season versus Clemson in Charlotte, N.C. For the second straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a change in the historically well-attended get-together, but the 2021 event will be a step up from last year’s virtual hangout. Due to the university’s COVID restrictions, this year’s event is being held outdoors at Duke’s Lounge and Dawg House. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., and Dantzler is scheduled to begin speaking around 5:30.

Faithful followers of UGA football will immediately recognize Dantzler’s voice as one that’s on their radios before and after the Bulldogs take the field on fall Saturdays. A Statesboro, Ga. native, Dantzler also co-hosts The Home Team sports radio talk show weekdays on 960 The Ref in Athens. In addition to his pre- and postgame football duties with the university, Dantzler also serves as the play-by-play voice for UGA baseball and women’s basketball.

Throughout the evening, the radio and television personality will give an outlook on the Dawgs’ 2021 campaign, including his perspective on the roster, scheduled opponents, and the overall program. Georgia football was 8-2 in its pandemic-shortened 2020 season as losses to Alabama and Florida kept the Athens program from a third consecutive SEC Championship berth. Head coach Kirby Smart’s team did end its season on a high note, however, by defeating Cincinnati 24-21 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. UGA gets back transfer QB JT Daniels who started the team’s last four games, including that bowl game victory. The Dawgs look to be stacked at wide receiver and well-equipped at running back on offense. Minus the two losses to the conference finalists, the defense was one of the best in the country a year ago, but some pieces need replacing if the Bulldogs are going to get back to the SEC title game and beyond in 2021.

Dantzler will be prepared to speak on those topics and more as UGA fans are invited to come out Aug. 31 and get even more hyped up for the season. Admission is $10 per person, and attendees do need to bring their own lawn chairs for the outdoor event. Duke’s Lounge is located at 162 Sinclair Marina Road NE.