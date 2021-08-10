The Rise of the Operational Data Catalog

In the face of coronavirus disruption and changing consumer attitudes, food operations managers face many new challenges. Better use of data will help the industry improve flexibility, efficiency, and visibility. Improved automation will also help senior managers focus more on strategic priorities rather than tactical operational improvements. But any insights-driven strategy relies on clean, accessible data. For example, a centralised system of record enables food operations managers to benchmark operational performance using many new KPIs, such as overall equipment effectiveness. The wealth of data it provides can then be analysed to identify ways to improve operational efficiency.