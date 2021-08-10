The Rise of the Operational Data Catalog
For far too long, data catalogs have been overly focused on data users while shunning the needs of software engineers and, specifically, data engineers. The core features in all data catalogs — metadata capture, tagging, lineage, to name a few — are skewed to a UI-based search and discovery paradigm. Fundamentally, these capabilities support data users but offer relatively little value for data creators, which has led to two main problems with the data catalog:towardsdatascience.com
Comments / 0