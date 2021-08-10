Deals: All-time lows on M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $319, more

Keep your Apple Pencil right next to your iPad Pro with the YOHANN iPad Pro Stand with Apple Pencil Holder. It has a dedicated stand for your Apple Pencil with magnets on the front for easy access. That way, you’ll never misplace your Apple stylus again. Also, this iPad accessory provides three angles that let you position your iPad Pro to a height that’s comfortable for you. And since everyone works in different ways, this useful gadget holds your Apple tablet in both portrait and landscape modes. Even better, it stands upright on soft surfaces like a bed or sofa. So you can have a hands-free experience while you relax. Moreover, the iPad Pro stand is crafted in a way that lets you work even while you’re charging the device. Available in both walnut and oak, this holder adds beauty to any surface.