Deals: All-time lows on M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $319, more

By Blair Altland
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of today’s best deals are headlined by a series of new all-time lows on Apple gear. First up, we’re looking at a $99 discount on the new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, which is live alongside a rare discount on the Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote at $130. Plus, you can save on a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

