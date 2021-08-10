Deals: All-time lows on M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $319, more
All of today’s best deals are headlined by a series of new all-time lows on Apple gear. First up, we’re looking at a $99 discount on the new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, which is live alongside a rare discount on the Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote at $130. Plus, you can save on a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.9to5mac.com
