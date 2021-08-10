Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

SS Badger shut down for about a week due to COVID-19

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
Lake Michigan Carferry announced Tuesday that the S.S. Badger will not sail for about a week due to COVID-19.

Officials said a member of the crew on the S.S. Badger was exposed to COVID-19. The crew member was quarantined onshore and has since tested positive for the virus. Subsequent contact tracing led to three other crew members to be quarantined onshore and they are awaiting test results, officials said.

Due to the risk of the virus spreading, officials said in a statement that S.S. Badger sailings will be suspended for one week. The General Manager of Lake Michigan Carferry expects service to resume on August 19.

ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

