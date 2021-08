Hello and welcome to Pipeline. This week: What happened to summer break, (exactly) how a CEO spends the day and what it takes to take your startup global in 2021. So much for VCs' summer break? August used to be the dead zone where VCs dropped off the map for a few weeks before re-emerging at YC Demo Day. Now it feels like every VC I talk to is slightly out of breath and still struggling to wrap their head around why they're paying such high prices for startups.