Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The biting truth about mental health

By Heather Schneider DMD
azbigmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people are well-versed in the primary enemies of good oral health: plaque, acid and poor brushing/flossing routines. However, there are more devious and sneaky enemies among us, now more than ever. Stress, anxiety and depression can all take a toll on your teeth and gums. Each of these mental health issues has been shown to clearly impact your oral health. Here is a look at how each one might dim your smile, as well as tools to combat them:

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Physical Health#Depression#Hpi#Burning Mouth Syndrome#Cdc#Delta Dental#Az Big Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental Healthwnky.com

Health News – College mental health

Anxiety, depression, and a feeling of being burned out: one well-known university says it found all these mental health issues rising among the students it surveyed. Today’s Health News has more on how struggling students can better cope.
Moorhead, MNktoe.com

7th District Congressional Candidate opens up about mental health struggles

Mark Lindquist of Moorhead is well-known as a motivational speaker who performs the National Anthem at major sporting events nationwide. Earlier this month, he announced his plan to seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in Minnesota’s 7th District. Thursday afternoon, in a video he posted to Facebook, Lindquist opened up about his struggle with mental health issues.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Paradox of Mental Health Diagnosis

Diagnosis is both necessary and unnecessary. How can that be?. The DSM is well-intentioned and continually evolving but it's also incomplete, rigid, inattentive to nuance, and, therefore, deficient. Debating what's wrong with you versus what's happened to you. How do we reconcile the uncertainty of diagnosis with our quest to...
Kidscbs12.com

How to make dental health more enjoyable for children

Dental hygiene should start at an early age, but statistics show that doesn't happen in every household. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 10% of kids ages 5 to 19 have at least one untreated dental cavity. With proper brushing and flossing and regular visits to the dentist, that number should be much closer to zero.
Mental HealthHuron Daily Tribune

MidMichigan psychiatrist: What you need to know about mental health and athletes

Olympic athletes train to be the best in the world at their respective sports. They are determined, talented, capable, and display a level of grit and determination qualifying them for the highest stage of competition. They spend years working toward a few simple ultimate goals: giving their best performance, honoring their country and leaving the court, mat, field or track with a medal in their hand.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Health Care Visits for Sunburn Are Rare

Last Updated: August 13, 2021. Most sunburn encounters occur in the outpatient setting and are treated by a dermatologist or family medicine provider. FRIDAY, Aug. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Health care encounters for the diagnosis of sunburn are uncommon but not negligible, according to a research letter published online Aug. 11 in JAMA Dermatology.
KidsWellness Mama

469: Dr. Kenneth Bock on Brain Inflamed & Healing the New Childhood Epidemics

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:59:58 | Download transcript. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pandora | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube | iHeartRadio. I’m here with Dr. Kenneth Bock, a leader in integrative medicine with over 35 years of direct experience helping...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
EducationFast Company

Can vitamin D protect you from COVID-19? Here’s what the latest research says

Can consuming vitamin D protect against COVID-19? Maybe. A series of studies now suggests that low vitamin D levels may correlate with higher rates of COVID-19 infections. The latest research is based on the Black Women’s Health Study, an ongoing 26-year study of 59,000 Black women. Researchers found that Black women with deficient levels of vitamin D had a 69% greater risk of COVID-19 infection. Women with low vitamin D levels and obesity were particularly at risk. The correlation held when controlling for other factors like education, socioeconomic status, and household size.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy