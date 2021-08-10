Wendy's Fans Won't Want To Miss This Free Breakfast Deal

Alex Drummond's mom might be a good cook but even so, "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond's oldest daughter has fond childhood memories of dining out at Olive Garden. Alex tried to get a fan club of sorts going for the Italian chain restaurant. As reported on the Pioneer Woman blog, Alex professed her love for Olive Garden on Instagram, calling it "one of the best restaurants in existence." Then she put out a call for like-minded folks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where she lives with new husband Mauricio Scott, to accompany her to the restaurant. "My own husband will not go with me to Olive Garden, my friends don't really wanna go," Alex said in her Instagram post. Alex did have one taker — Olive Garden itself, which probably doesn't count.