Wendy's Fans Won't Want To Miss This Free Breakfast Deal

By Felix Behr
mashed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy's has picked up on the superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th and has decided to do something about it. "Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy's is making sure luck (and FREE* breakfast) is on your side," their press release exclaims on PR Newswire. The free breakfast consists of a choice between the Sausage, Egg, and Swiss Croissant and the Bacon, Egg, and Swiss Croissant. When something's free, a choice between two things nears utter decadence.

Although it’s still technically summer, Starbucks is notoriously known for starting the fall season early (ahem, August), and this year seems to be no different. Taste of Home reports that the Starbucks fall menu for 2021 has leaked online, and if that is true, there’s a lot for fans to be happy about.

