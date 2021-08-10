Wendy's Fans Won't Want To Miss This Free Breakfast Deal
Wendy's has picked up on the superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th and has decided to do something about it. "Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy's is making sure luck (and FREE* breakfast) is on your side," their press release exclaims on PR Newswire. The free breakfast consists of a choice between the Sausage, Egg, and Swiss Croissant and the Bacon, Egg, and Swiss Croissant. When something's free, a choice between two things nears utter decadence.www.mashed.com
