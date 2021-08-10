Cancel
Jeopardy! Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Speaks Out on Allegations of Workplace Discrimination

By Naledi Ushe
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am,” Mike Richards said in a memo. Mike Richards is addressing allegations of discrimination as well as rumors that he is...

Alex Trebek
Mike Richards
#Workplace Discrimination#Pregnancy Discrimination#Frontrunner#Cnn#Variety#Cbs#Freemantle Media#The Los Angeles Times
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV & VideosChicago Sun-Times

Mike Richards reportedly in the lead for ‘Jeopardy!’ host job

Mike Richards, the “Jeopardy!” executive producer who tried out this year to succeed the late Alex Trebek, reportedly is in line to assume the job for good. Variety reports that Richards is in “advanced negotiations” to become permanent host of the long-running game show, beating out the better-known fill-ins including Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, LeVar Burton and Mayim Bialik.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Fans Fume Over Mike Richards' Hosting Future After Past Harassment Allegations Surface

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is reportedly in "advance" talks to become the next permanent host of the beloved game show, replacing the late Alex Trebek. Richards was among the guest hosts during the past season of Jeopardy!, which comes to an end with Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck's turn at the podium next week. He was also one of the lesser-known guest hosts, making his selection confusing to some outside observers. Fans also discovered Richards' controversial time at The Price Is Right, which included sexual harassment allegations.
CelebritiesClickOnDetroit.com

Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik announced as hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

After auditioning a number of guest hosts following the death of Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” has announced Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as its hosts of the future. Richards, 38, is the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” but will now also serve as the full-time host of the former, beginning with season 38.
TV ShowsAOL Corp

‘Jeopardy!’ fans react after show’s surprising decision to name 2 hosts

The decision to go with two “Jeopardy!” hosts has some fans more perplexed than not knowing the answer in Final Jeopardy!. Fans who had been on the edge of their seats waiting to hear who would be the new host got a double dose of news Wednesday when the show announced executive producer Mike Richards and former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik will both get the honor, with Richards handling the daily syndicated program and Bialik emceeing prime-time and spinoff versions.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Jeopardy! accused of a "diversity fake out" with Mike Richards as the potential new host

As many Jeopardy! fans have pointed out, Alex Trebek told TMZ in 2018 that his top choice for his Jeopardy! successor was CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. “There is an attorney, Laura Coates,” Trebek told TMZ's Harvey Levin. “She’s African-American, and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.” Variety's report that Richards is in advanced negotiations to become the new host has inspired a "Diversity fake out" thread on Reddit. "The Jeopardy gig going to the inside candidate (who is actually the white male executive producer of the show) while they brought in a bunch of 'diverse' guest hosts for appearances is basically the academic job market,” tweeted critical race sociologist Crystal Fleming, whose tweet led the thread. A Reddit user added: “Anytime there’s a single, highly coveted spot the bias ultimately wins out. You’re more likely to get diversity when you hire for multiple positions. When it’s a single spot it’s always ‘well, yes he’s white and male but he was the best person for the job.’”
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

A Host of Questions Surround Mike Richards’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Prospects

As many powerful figures with high-profile jobs could attest in recent years, past bad behavior has a way of coming back to haunt you in the #MeToo era. Just ask former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign Tuesday after a damaging investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women. When Variety broke the exclusive story on Aug. 4 that executive producer Mike Richards was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to be tapped as the new host of its enormously profitable game show “Jeopardy!,” the news was met with decidedly mixed reactions on social media....
TV & VideosPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Should LeVar Burton have been chosen as new 'Jeopardy!' host?

Sony Pictures Television named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik the respective hosts of “Jeopardy!” and its spinoffs Wednesday after an avalanche of controversy at the end of a monthslong search to replace the late Alex Trebek. Supporters of overwhelming fan favorite LeVar Burton — who recently guest-hosted the quiz show...
TV & VideosWBUR

'Jeopardy!' Host Announcement Angers Fans

After months filled with celebrity guest hosts and speculation by game show fans, "Jeopardy!" has announced executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik will succeed beloved host Alex Trebek. But the long-awaited news has provoked some strong reactions. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to tell us why.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Daughter Marks His Would-Be 81st Birthday With Incredible Pic of Him With Massive Musk Ox

Today marks what would’ve been longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s 81st birthday. Several fans have taken to social media to honor the late host. Trebek’s close friends and family are celebrating the occasion as well. Earlier on Instagram, Trebek’s daughter Nicky posted a picture of him with a massive musk ox up in Alaska. The late “Jeopardy!” host seems to be feeding the musk ox directly from his hand.
