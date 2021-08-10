Fall camp report: New names to know, transfers making noise (8/10)

It's the most wonderful time of the year as college football programs across the country are launching their fall camps — a dose of normalcy sorely missing after last season. All month at 247Sports, we're going to share intel gathered from sources and the network of team sites, focusing mostly on new players (freshmen and transfers), depth chart battles and new names you need to know. We'll try to do these updates as often as possible, perhaps even once a day for at least the first week. Here's the intel from Tuesday, Aug. 10.